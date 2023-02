KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI agents and the Leawood Police Department are investigating a bank robbery reported Thursday afternoon.

An FBI spokesperson said law enforcement was called around 4:25 p.m. to respond to the Chase Bank located at 4700 W. 119th Street.

The bank is located near the Town Center Mall at W. 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—