FBI looking for 2 fugitives possibly in Kansas wanted in jewelry heists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI distributed posters Thursday morning for two fugitives potentially in Kansas wanted in connection to multiple jewelry heists.

Arrest warrants through the U.S. District Court of Kansas have been issued for Vasile Sava and Onita Rostas.

The pair were indicted earlier this year by a federal grand jury in connection to two jewelry store burglaries across parts of Kansas:



May 18, 2022 at Marks Jewelers in Lawrence, Kansas

Aug. 20, 2022 at Calhoun's Jewelers in Topeka, Kansas

Court documents indicate the pair stole nearly $60,000 worth of jewelry at the two locations.

The court document also allege the pair were part of a much larger Romanian-based conspiracy in which three other suspects are alleged to have stolen more than $37,000 from two additional jewelry stores in 2023 in McPherson, Kansas and Manhattan, Kansas.

The pair have been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

During these robberies, it's alleged that groups of two or more entered jewelry stores and distracted employees, while the other individuals would remove and conceal displayed items in a sleight-of-hand theft.

Sava and Rostas are married, and investigators believe they may be using aliasas, and may be in various locations including Californni, Texas, Florida, Maryland and Virginia.

The FBI has issued wanted posters for the pair you can see on the FBI's Website.

Anyone with info. on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact any law enforcement agency, or contact the FBI a www.tips.fbi.gov or via the National FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALLFBI.

—

