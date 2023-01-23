FBI searches for 2 suspects in robbery at Bank Midwest off Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI agents in Kansas City are searching for two suspects of a bank robbery Monday at Bank Midwest in Kansas City, Missouri.
The robbery took place shortly after 11:40 a.m. Monday at the Bank Midwest location at 7904 Ward Parkway.
One suspect demanded money while holding a firearm, according to the FBI. The two suspects then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The FBI says the suspects escaped in a white four-door Kia passenger car.
There were no physical injuries in the robbery.
One suspect is described as a 6-foot tall Black man with a slender build. He was wearing a ski mask and brown onesie.
The other suspect is a 5 foot, 8 inch tall Black man with a medium build wearing a black jacket, black pants and a face covering.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.