FBI searches for suspect in Raytown bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect who robbed a Bank of America on Wednesday in Raytown.
The male suspect is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wore a blue ball cap, a black face covering, a dark hooded long sleeve shirt and a dark pants.
The suspect walked up to a teller at the bank, located at 10100 East 350 Highway, and handed them a demand note but didn't display a weapon.
The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.
