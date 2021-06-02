FBI searches for suspect in Raytown bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect who robbed a Bank of America on Wednesday in Raytown.

The male suspect is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wore a blue ball cap, a black face covering, a dark hooded long sleeve shirt and a dark pants.

The suspect walked up to a teller at the bank, located at 10100 East 350 Highway, and handed them a demand note but didn't display a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .