FBI searching for Independence bank robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is searching for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Tuesday morning in Independence.

It happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Bank of the West, located at 4610 S. Noland Rd.

The suspected robber handed a teller a demand note before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Provided The FBI is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Bank of the West in Independence the morning of March 9, 2021.

The suspect didn’t display a weapon and there were no injuries.

