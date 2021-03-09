FBI searching for Independence bank robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is searching for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Tuesday morning in Independence.
It happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Bank of the West, located at 4610 S. Noland Rd.
The suspected robber handed a teller a demand note before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect didn’t display a weapon and there were no injuries.
