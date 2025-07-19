Federal authorities seek forfeiture of 47 pit-bull-type dogs from suspected dog-fighting ring in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal authorities filed a complaint Friday to allow the forfeiture of 47 pit-bull-type dogs recovered while law officers were serving a search warrant on May 20, 2025, at a house in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The search happened at a house in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road in KCMO.

Al Miller/KSHB Federal and local authorities serving a search warrant recovered more than a dozen dogs from a residence on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers arrested Vinol Wilson, a convicted felon under investigation for allegedly being part of a drug distribution ring and a dog-fighting operation.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after a Stag Arms AR pistol was found in a bedroom with one round in the pistol's chamber and 29 rounds in the magazine, according to a court document.

Dogs were found in several locations inside the house.

Al Miller/KSHB Federal and local authorities serving a search warrant recovered several dogs from a residence on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Three were found in kennels in the basement of the house, according to a court document.

The dogs had "visible injuries and scars consistent with fighting animals," the complaint filed Friday states.

More dogs were found in a shed and kennels in the backyard. One of the dogs was chained to the ground and had visible injuries and scarring.

The adult dogs were kept isolated from one another in crates or kennels, according to a court document.

Puppies were kept in crates together.

There were 15 adult dogs and one puppy seized in the May 20 search of the house.

Five adult dogs taken from the house during the search later gave birth to nearly two-dozen puppies.

