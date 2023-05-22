Feds accuse 4 Kansas City-area men of illegally selling guns linked to deadly shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four men from the Kansas City area are accused of illegally trafficking guns, including some linked to several shootings.

Antonio Manning, Sheron Lamont Manning, Michael Dewayne Hardy and Dejohuan Mietz Huntley are all charged in a 23-count indictment

Federal prosecutors allege they participated in a conspiracy to sell the guns from May 24, 2022, to April 20, 2023.

The guns include five 9mm handguns, five Glock .40-caliber handguns, nine Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 style, multi-caliber pistol and a Romar/Cugir Mini Draco, among others.

The men sold the guns to a confidential informant who had been working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators linked the guns to several shootings using a national ballistics database, according to court documents.

During the investigation, it was discovered Sheron Manning had sold a gun to the informant that was linked to a shooting at the Winnwood Skate Center last year.

Several of the weapons were linked to at least five other shootings, including two that were deadly, according to court documents.

All four men are facing several trafficking firearms and possessing unregistered machine guns charges.

Huntley is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

