Feds accuse Olathe, Lawrence men of illegally exporting aviation technology to Russia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors have charged two Kansas men, one from Olathe and another from Lawrence, with violating U.S. export laws to transport aviation-related technology to Russia.

Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 59, and Douglas Roberston, 55, co-own and operated KanRus Trading Company, which has supplied Western aircraft equipment to Russian companies.

KanRus also provides repair services for equipment used in Russia-manufactured aircraft.

The pair allegedly shipped items through third-party countries to conceal the true end destinations of their exports among other accusations in the federal indictment.

The pair received a computer processor from a Russian security company for repair in November 2020 and February 2021.

They concealed the fact that it was coming from Russia by using a fake invoice to identify the end destination as Germany.

Investigators also allege that the pair shipped equipment through Armenia and Cyprus to Russia last summer without obtaining required licenses.

The pair are charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

