Feds charge mid-Missouri man for manufacturing, sharing info about explosives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 40-year-old mid-Missouri man was arrested Tuesday on federal charges of making explosives and releasing videos showing others how to make explosives.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Western Missouri District, alleges that starting in September 2023, Jordan Derrick started to use social media to distribute videos of himself making explosives. The videos provided step-by-step instructions on how to make various explosive materials and detonators.

Prosecutors allege that one of Derrick’s videos was used by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, charged with conducting an attack on Jan. 1, 2025, in New Orleans. Jabbar rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring 57 others, including two police officers. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police after the attack.

Prosecutors say Jabbar also had IEDs “consistent with Derrick’s instructional videos” as part of his attack, but they did not detonate.

Earlier this month, first responders were called to a home at a private residence in Odessa, Missouri, following reports of an explosion.

Following a search of the residence and during an interview with Stanley Box, the man charged in the Odessa explosion , investigators learned he had been watching online tutorials, which prosecutors allege came from videos posted by Derrick.

Federal prosecutors charged Derrick on May 8 with one count of engaging in the business of manufacturing explosive materials without a license, one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and one count of distributing information relating to the manufacture of explosives.

Derrick was arrested on Tuesday and made his first appearance before a federal judge. He’s due back in court later this month.

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