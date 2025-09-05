Feds charge pair in scheme to steal $900,000 from Wyandotte County District Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted two former Wyandotte County District Court bookkeepers in connection with an alleged scheme to steal $900,000 from the court.

Julia Roberts, 65, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Vicki Robinson, 63, of Bonner Springs, were each charged with one count of fire fraud conspiracy and various counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The pair made their initial court appearances this week before a federal judge.

Court documents filed in support of the indictment allege the pair operated the scheme between January 2018 and February 2023.

Investigators allege the pair would use the clerk of the court’s signature to generate fraudulent checks.

The checks would then be drawn upon from the district court’s bank account and fraudulently deposited at the Bank of Labor.

Roberts had been employed as a bookkeeper with the court since February 1997. Robinson joined the court as a bookkeeper in September 2020.

Investigators estimate more than 400 checks, ranging in amounts from $189 to $10,000, were part of the scheme.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.