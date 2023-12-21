Feds indict University of St. Mary in Leavenworth campus minister for alleged child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A campus minister at the University of St. Mary located in Leavenworth, Kansas, was indicted by federal prosecutors Tuesday for alleged child sex crimes.

Antoine Askari Richardson, 45, is charged with crimes related to child sexual exploitation and child pornography.

Richardson allegedly committed the crimes from October 2022 to March of 2023.

According to court documents unsealed on Thursday after Richardson was arrested, the crimes allegedly happened in Grain Valley.

Investigators interviewed the 15-year-old victim in March, who said she met Richardson on the social media platforms Omegle and Discord.

The victim also told investigators she'd had sex with Richardson, and that he was aware of her age.

In April, investigators executed a search warrant on a Discord account connected to Richardson where they uncovered child pornography.

The discord account also uncovered conversations between Richardson and the victim where they planned their meetings.

In May, detectives interviews Richardson, where he allegedly told them he met the victim online.

He told them she was only 16, and that they had met on several occasions between November 2022 and January 2023.

KSHB 41 reached out to the University of St. Mary for information on Richardson's employment with the university.

—