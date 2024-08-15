Feds round up 18 Kansas City-area members of Pagan's Motorcycle Club following indictment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury returned an indictment against 18 Kansas City-area members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club, the the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced Thursday.

The members were indicted on a range of charges:



assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

attempt to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid racketeering.

The feds allege the men are members of a local chapter of the national bike gang Pagan's Motorcycle Club.

Court documents indicate the men committed numerous crimes to intimidate and protect their territory from rival gangs.

The Pagan's rival gangs include the Hells Angels, Outlaws, El Forastero, Galloping Goose, Sons of Silence, and the Bandidos, according to court documents.

Below is a list of the 18 men who were charged for the alleged crimes.



Christopher W. McGowen

Arthur L. Reynolds III

Jeremiah Z. Hahn

Charles E. Smith

John Travis Fisher

Robert W. Miller

James W. Prettyman

Monty L. Mitchell

Mark A. Cottman

John J. John

Graham S. Gattis

Eric M. Forsyth

Bryan S. Fletcher

Jeffrey S. Hannah

Brandon S. Hodge

Alan M. Thornton

Jarrid Hammer

Mark A. Crump

Allegations

On May 30, 2022, McGowen and Hahn allegedly assaulted a rival gang member with a weapon.

They're both charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

McGowen, alongside Reynolds, Smith, Miller, Prettyman, Mitchell, Cottman, John Hahn, Gattis, Forsyth, Fletcher, Hannah and Hodge for allegedly assaulting another rival gang member on Sept. 17, 2022.

They're all charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

McGowen, Hahn, Smith, Fisher, Miller, Prettyman, Mitchell, and Thornton allegedly attempted to assault a rival gang member on Sept. 3, 2022.

They're charged with one count of attempting to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

On Sept. 17, 2022, prosecutors allege McGowen, Reynolds, Smith, Miller, Prettyman, Mitchell, Cottman, John Hahn, Gattis, Forsyth, Fletcher, Hannah and Hodge fired a gun during an incident with a rival gang.

They're charged with one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cottman, Hammer and Crump allegedly seriously injured a rival on July 20, 2023.

They're charged with one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.

