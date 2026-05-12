KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is on for suspects wanted for stealing a car and crashing it into an Overland Park pawn shop Sunday, stealing nearly 30 firearms.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a burglary call at a pawn shop near the intersection of W. 75th Street and Switzer Road in Overland Park.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the suspects used a stolen car to crash into the front of the store, which is a federally licensed firearm dealer.

That allowed the suspects to enter the store, where they stole nearly 30 firearms from wall displays and display cases.

Feds search for suspects who used stolen car to crash into Overland Park pawn shop, steal guns

The suspects then fled the scene in a blue passenger car.

Provided by ATF

ATF is offering a $5,000 reward, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of $10,000.

To receive the reward, the information provided must directly lead to the successful prosecution of those responsible.

You can provide information through the ATF at 888-283-8477, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov or online at www.reportit.com.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.