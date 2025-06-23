FEMA employee from Kansas City area disappears in southeast Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends and co-workers of a 32-year-old Kansas City-area man are concerned about his well-being after he failed to show up to work on Saturday, June 21.

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, say Nathaniel (Nate) Clifford Hubert was last seen on Friday, June 20.

Hubert was in southeast Missouri as an employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He was helping provide assistance to the area due to recent tornadoes and severe weather.

Hubert did not show up for his scheduled shift on Saturday, June 21, prompting his co-workers to file a missing persons report.

During his stay in southeast Missouri, Hubert rented a 2025 silver Nissan Versa with Oklahoma license plate PZC389. The vehicle was last seen just after 10:30 p.m. on June 21, near the intersection of Missouri Highway 72 and Highway 34.

Hubert is described as a medium build white male, 5'11", 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he typically wears a white baseball cap with bright colors on the front.

Anyone with information about Hubert can call 911 or the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

