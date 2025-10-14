Female juvenile bicyclist struck, killed Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A girl under the age of 10 was struck and killed while riding her bicycle Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 7:20 a.m., first responders received a call that a vehicle had struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Food Lane Drive and Longview Road.

Police, fire and paramedics arrived on the scene and located the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she did not survive her injuries.

A police spokesperson said the driver of a Ford Transit van was traveling north on Food Lane Drive when they started to turn west onto Longview Road.

At the same time, the girl was riding her bicycle within the crosswalk and with a green light when she was struck by the driver of the van.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.