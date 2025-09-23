Fire crews in Overland Park, Lenexa, help man evacuate house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa helped a man evacuate a burning home Tuesday morning.

Crews received a call just before 10 a.m. of a house fire near W. 100th Street and Farley Lane.

The first crews that arrived on the scene reported smoke from the attic of the home.

As crews worked to turn back the fire, firefighters helped an adult male from inside the home and rescued a dog that was in the backyard.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. Two adults and one dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

