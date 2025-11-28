Fire damaged Northland house Friday afternoon; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Friday afternoon damaged a house in the 4300 block of North Jackson Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters arrived just after 2 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the one-story house, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department news release.

Residents of the house escaped uninjured. No other injuries were reported.

Crews used two hose lines to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.