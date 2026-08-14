Fire damages 2 vacant houses Thursday evening in northeast Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire damaged two vacant houses Thursday evening in northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department arrived around 6:42 p.m. Thursday after reports of a fire in the 6800 block of East 13th Street.

KCFD found one house engulfed in flames and a second house also burning.

Firefighters went inside the houses to knock down the flames, but were ordered out of the houses because of safety concerns. Defensive operations were initiated, and a third structure was protected from fire.

No injuries were reported, per KCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Dangerous Buildings and City Planning were requested.

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