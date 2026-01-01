Fire damages apartment building Wednesday night in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to help two adults and a child Wednesday night after an apartment fire in the Northland.

A Kansas City, Missouri, fire crew was sent just after 7 p.m. on a report of a fire in a building in the 1200 block of Northwest Vivion Road.

Fire was coming from a second-floor apartment and more firefighters were called to the scene.

The fire was brought under control in less than 15 minutes, according to a fire department news release.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is investigating what started the fire.

