Fire damages building at Parade Park Homes 2 days before groundbreaking for 1,100 new homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire damaged a building Wednesday at the site of Parade Park Homes, just two days before a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate a redevelopment project that would build new, affordable homes at the site.

The fire was reported about 7:40 p.m. in a two-story, vacant apartment at Truman Road and Brooklyn Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Firefighters searched the building and found no one inside.

No injuries have been reported.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, along with Councilwoman Melissa Patterson-Hazley and other city and community leaders, were expected to attend the groundbreaking Friday, which would mark the start of construction on a $300 million project.

Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the historic complex in a foreclosure sale back in March 2024.

The site was one of the country's first Black cooperative housing developments, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.