Fire damages Northland apartment building; 4 residents displaced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Northland apartment residents will need temporary shelter after a Thursday evening fire damaged their apartment building.

The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Northeast Davidson Road.

Smoke was coming from the three-story building and residents were evacuating the building when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters battled the blaze and checked the building to be certain all residents were outside.

No injuries were reported.

Fire department investigators and arson detectives from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department will investigate the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross will assist two adults from one apartment and an adult and child from a second apartment damaged by smoke and water.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.