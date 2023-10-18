Fire heavily damaged a Lenexa apartment building late Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from four Johnson County fire departments battled a large fire in an apartment building late Tuesday night in Lenexa.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at the Reserve at Lenexa, 9145 Renner Boulevard.

Crews could see smoke coming from the area before the got to the fire scene.

Firefighters from Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee fought the fire.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene, but no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.