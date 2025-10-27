Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire interrupts guests at InterContinental Hotel late Sunday night

Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire interrupted guests at the InterContinental Hotel on the Plaza late Sunday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews were called to the hotel at 401 Ward Parkway just after 11:35 p.m.

Smoke was showing from the multi-story building on arrival.

A KCFD spokesperson said a faulty air handler reportedly ignited a pile of trash and debris in the loading dock area.

The fire was held in check by the sprinkler system, and crews were able to quickly control the blaze.

The majority of hotel occupants were able to shelter in place, while a few on the lower floors were evacuated until the smoke could be cleared.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

