Fire reported Tuesday night at Lake Remembrance in Blue Springs

Firefighters were battling a large fire Tuesday night at Lake Remembrance in Blue Springs.

No other information about the what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt was available Tuesday night.

KSHB 41 has a crew on the way to the fire.

The City of Blue Springs website states the Gregory O. Grounds Park "is home to a 54-acre lake that offers anglers a chance to test the waters for bluegill, largemouth bass, redear sunfish or channel catfish."

The website states fishing can be done year-round along with canoeing and kayaking.

Swimming is not allowed at the lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

