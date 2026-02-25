Fire reported Tuesday night at Lake Remembrance in Blue Springs

Firefighters were battling a large fire Tuesday night at Lake Remembrance in Blue Springs.

No other information about the what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt was available Tuesday night.

KSHB 41 has a crew on the way to the fire.

The City of Blue Springs website states the Gregory O. Grounds Park "is home to a 54-acre lake that offers anglers a chance to test the waters for bluegill, largemouth bass, redear sunfish or channel catfish."

The website states fishing can be done year-round along with canoeing and kayaking.

Swimming is not allowed at the lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.