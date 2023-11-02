Fire sends 15 people into the cold Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire forced 15 people from a Kansas City, Mo., apartment building Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived about 6:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the second floor of the building in the 3500 East 51st Street.

The fire spread from a second floor apartment to a third floor apartment, according to a fire department news release.

Crews used multiple hose lines to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help 11 adults and 4 children with temporary shelter and other immediate needs, according to the fire department news release.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday night.

