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Firefighter taken to hospital, couple displaced after overnight fire in Overland Park

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Overland Park Fire Department
A house fire broke out around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A firefighter was sent to the hospital following a house fire overnight in Overland Park.

The Overland Park and Olathe fire departments were dispatched around midnight Saturday to 146th Street and Nieman Road on reports of a fire.

The two-story home had heavy smoke and flames showing when crews arrived.

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Firefighters work the scene of a house fire on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

It took firefighters over an hour to get the fire under control, per the Overland Park Fire Department.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital due to exertion and is in stable condition.

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The Overland Park and Olathe fire departments work the scene of a house fire.

No additional injuries have been reported.

OPFD said the two adults at the residence were displaced and are staying with family.

The fire is under investigation.

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