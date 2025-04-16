Firefighters battling 125-acre grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Douglas County, Lawrence and surrounding communities are trying to control a large grass fire Wednesday afternoon near Clinton Lake.

The fire is near 125 North 1150 Road in rural Douglas County and just west of Clinton Lake, according to Douglas County Emergency Management.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from reaching the one house in that area.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are using a back-burning operation to knock down the blaze.

A burn ban is in effect Wednesday for unincorporated areas of Douglas County, according to Douglas County Emergency Management.

