Firefighters from several departments battle large fire at Smithville strip mall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from several departments responded Monday afternoon to battle a fire that destroyed multiple businesses in a Smithville strip mall.

U.S. 169 Highway is closed in both directions at Main Street due to the blaze. Smithville police report traffic is being diverted "as best as it can," but the highway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

"Please be patient as first responders work to protect our community," the police department posted on Facebook.

Ladder trucks from Smithville and Kansas City, Missouri, shot water down into the burning businesses.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Smithville fire 3/30/26

A Pizza Shoppe, Chinese restaurant, Mexican restaurant, H&R Block tax office and other businesses sustained severe smoke and fire damage.

No reports of any injuries. All parties inside the businesses were able to safely evacuate.

KSHB 41 has a photographer at the scene. We will provide updates when they are available.

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