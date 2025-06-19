Firefighters recover 2 bodies in debris of house explosion Wednesday in Emporia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Emporia, Kansas, police and fire departments are investigating an explosion Wednesday night that killed two people.

A police spokesperson said crews received a call about an explosion just before 5 p.m. Wednesday near E. 6th Street and Weaver Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a home had collapsed and was fully engulfed in flames.

Around 8:30 p.m., crews recovered the bodies of two people in the debris. Their ages and identities were not immediately released.

While the investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, preliminary information suggests the explosion was accidental.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Kansas Gas Service and the Kansas Corporation Commission responded to the scene to assist local investigators.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

