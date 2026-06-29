KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators with the Olathe Fire Department say fireworks are the likely cause of a duplex fire Sunday night.

First responders received a call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a reported fire at a duplex in the 1300 block of E. 152nd Street.

Video released by OFD shows crews arrived to billowing black smoke coming from the building.

Fireworks blamed in Sunday night duplex fire in Olathe; 13 people displaced

Additional video released by OFD shows that the back side of the duplex had significant damage. No injuries were reported.

13 people displaced in Olathe fire caused by fireworks

Crews remained on the scene until roughly 10:30 p.m.

On Monday, investigators said 13 people were displaced in the fire, which they said started when fireworks ignited a wooden deck.

Damage was estimated at $150,000.

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