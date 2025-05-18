First responders recover body Saturday at Lake Quivira 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders recovered a body early Saturday night from Lake Quivira.

Lake Quivira Mayor David McCullagh said around 5:50 p.m., crews from several agencies were called to a water rescue in the 130 block of Lakeshore Drive South.

McCullagh described the incident as a “boat accident.”

Crews searched for a missing boat operator until, just after 7 p.m., the body of the missing operator was located.

McCullagh said an investigation is underway.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.