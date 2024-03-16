Fisherman discovers body near Kansas River Saturday morning, KCK police investigate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found near the Kansas River Saturday morning.

An individual fishing near the 12th Street Bridge in KCK called 911 around 10:38 a.m. to report they had discovered a body.

Officers dispatched to the given location and located a deceased adult male near the river.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the death.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.