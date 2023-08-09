Former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland arrested in Charlotte; police seize stolen vehicle, guns, drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a police records.

According to the report, police found Breeland inside of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G550 that was reported stolen out of Florida. The car was valued at $150,000.

About 3:05 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop located near 701 N. Graham Street in Charlotte.

Police also found several guns inside the Mercedes, including two AK-47 assault rifles, two AR-15 pistols and four handguns.

They also seized marijuana, a drug suspected to be mushrooms and a digital scale, along with over $2,000 in cash.

Breeland posted a $30,000 bond early Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.

He spent two seasons in Kansas City and was a part of the 2019 Super Bowl champion team.

