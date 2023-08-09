Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland arrested in Charlotte; police seize stolen vehicle, guns, drugs

Chiefs Dolphins Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Chiefs Dolphins Football
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 17:18:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a police records.

According to the report, police found Breeland inside of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G550 that was reported stolen out of Florida. The car was valued at $150,000.

About 3:05 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop located near 701 N. Graham Street in Charlotte.

Police also found several guns inside the Mercedes, including two AK-47 assault rifles, two AR-15 pistols and four handguns.

They also seized marijuana, a drug suspected to be mushrooms and a digital scale, along with over $2,000 in cash.

Breeland posted a $30,000 bond early Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.

He spent two seasons in Kansas City and was a part of the 2019 Super Bowl champion team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app