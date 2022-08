KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former De Soto High School nurse who pleaded guilty in a sex case will spend the next three years on probation.

A judge sentenced Richard Finazzo, 47, Tuesday in Johnson County District Court.

Finazoo entered a guilty plea in June 2022 to two counts of unlawful sexual relations, according to court records.

The crimes happened in October 2018 with a student from the high school.

