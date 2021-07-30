Former employee of Emporia Tyson plant sentenced for fraud

EMPORIA, Kan. — A former maintenance manager at the Tyson Foods plant in Emporia has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for a fraud scheme that cost the company more than $416,000.

David John Ranger was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in April to one count of wire fraud, The Emporia Gazette reported . He was also ordered to pay $410,000 in restitution and be on supervised release for three years after he is released from jail.

Ranger used company cards and created a fictitious company to divert Tyson payments to pay for his personal expenses for nearly seven years, federal prosecutors said.

Ranger was responsible for buying equipment, goods and services for plant maintenance between January 2013 and September 2019. He was issued two company cards to make the purchases.

Prosecutors said he created a fictitious company and claimed it was performing work for Tyson. He also diverted funds into his personal bank accounts as part of the scheme.

