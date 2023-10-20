Former Greenwood, Missouri, police chief sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday for domestic assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County judge sentenced a former Greenwood, Missouri, police chief Friday to 18 years in prison for the domestic assault of his wife.

A jury convicted Greg Hallgrimson, 53, in August of felony domestic abuse in the first degree.

Court documents state Hallgrimson and his wife got into an argument about their relationship in June 2020.

Hallgrimson said something that angered his wife and she slapped him in the face, according to the court document.

Hallgrimson knocked out his wife with a punch to her face. She sought medical treatment and told medical workers she fell down the stairs, according to a court document.

She was told she would need facial reconstruction.

Hallgrimson told his wife he would kill himself if she told police what happened, according to a court document.

More than a year later, Hallgrimson's wife told her family what really happened.

“The Court has sent an unmistakable message today that victims of domestic abuse will be heard and supported in Clay County," Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said in a statement Friday after the verdict. "Despite every attempt by the defendant to manipulate and pressure this victim, she spoke the truth."

"We hope that her courage will inspire other victims of domestic abuse to know that they are not alone," he continued. "Our office will always advocate for victims and fight to bring them justice. We thank the judge for making the right decision today and demonstrating that the criminal justice system will hold perpetrators accountable without fear or favor.”

Hallgrimson was sentenced to five years probation in December 2021 for assaulting a handcuffed man.

Hallgrimson and another officer rescued a baby from a pond in December 2018 and saved the baby's life. The baby's father put the child in the pond.

The father was placed in handcuffs and Hallgrimson allegedly grabbed the father by the neck, threw him down and punched him.

Hallgrimson resigned from the Greenwood Police Department following the assault in June 2019.

