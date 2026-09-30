Former Johnson County Sheriff's deputy charged with rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was fired last week just moments after he was charged with rape.

Justin Patrick Ramirez, 44, was charged with the crime in connection with an Aug. 3 incident in Overland Park.

After an investigation by Overland Park police, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged Ramirez on Sept. 25 and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ramirez surrendered and was booked into the Johnson County jail last week, where he initially remained on a $500,000 bond.

Following a bond reduction hearing, where his attorney revealed that he had served as a deputy for 10 years before being fired on Sept. 25, a judge reduced the bond to $50,000, which Ramirez posted, and he was released from custody.

He’s set for a court hearing on Oct. 15.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff for comment and will update this story if one is received.

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