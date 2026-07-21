Former Kansas City area teacher, coach charged with 3 counts of statutory rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former teacher and coach at at least two Kansas City-area school districts has been charged with three counts of statutory rape.

Last month, Jackson County prosecutors charged Mark Amos in connection with the allegations from 2009 and 2010.

Amos worked for the Independence School District from 2008 to 2011, according to a school district spokesperson. Amos was also employed at Crest Ridge R-VII School District from August 2013 through June 2017, the district confirmed.

Court documents state that the alleged relationship began with Amos making frequent comments about the appearance of a victim under the age of 17. The victim told investigators that their interactions progressed from in-person conversations to Facebook messaging and text messaging.

After reported sexual encounters in Amos' vehicle, he began picking her up and taking her to the basement of his residence.

According to the victim, Amos' children were asleep upstairs during the assaults.

The victim reported that Amos frequently told her not to tell anyone about their alleged relationship. She also expressed to investigators that Amos told her they would both get in trouble, that he would lose his job and family, and that others would think less of her.

On March 2, 2026, an Independence police detective issued a felony stop against Amos and executed a search warrant at his residence.

Nine days later, that same detective obtained a search warrant for Amos' phone, which was later executed. During the review of the phone, the detective located 10 screenshots of the victim's social media profile saved on the device over a five-year span.

These images depicted mainly the victim's photographs but also social media posts confirming he continued monitoring the victim for years.

Police also found multiple photographs depicting interior areas of Amos' home, consistent with the victim's description of the home during the time of the reported incidents.

Police also conducted a records check and located a juvenile jacket associated with the victim that contained a phone number believed to be associated with her during the relevant time period.

Upon searching for that phone number in Amos' phone, he found it saved under a man's name.

A person interviewed by police claimed that in 2009, she observed changes in the victim's behavior and heard rumors that the victim was involved with Amos.

Another person interviewed by police provided multiple Facebook messages from Amos sent to her in 2011, in which he referenced defriending her on Facebook due to "rumors" going around.

Amos has a court hearing set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.