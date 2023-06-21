Former Kansas City FBI analyst sentenced to nearly 4 years for retaining classified documents at her home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former analyst at the FBI's Kansas City Field Office will serve nearly four years in federal prison after admitting to illegally bringing home and storing classified intelligence documents.

Kendra Kingsbury, 50, will spend three years and 10 months in prison for taking home classified documents related to national security, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri's office.

Kingsbury, who worked for the FBI from 2004 to 2017, had TOP SECRET//SCI security clearance. In her position, she had access to national defense and classified information.

Throughout her time with the FBI, Kingsbury took 386 classified documents to her home in North Kansas City.

The documents contained information which could have revealed "some of the government’s most important and secretive methods of collecting essential national security intelligence," according to prosecutors.

This includes U.S. government efforts related to counterterrorism, counterintelligence and tactics used against cyber threats.

The documents also contained information related to members of al Qaeda in Africa, including a suspected associate of Usama bin Laden.

Kingsbury retained the documents using hard drives, compact discs and other storage media.

Last October, Kingsbury pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense. She's not eligible for parole under her sentencing.

