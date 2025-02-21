Former Kansas City, MO, police officer convicted in federal charity fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer was convicted by a federal jury this week in federal court for his role in a $200,000 charity fraud scheme.

Former officer Aaron Wayne McKie, 47, was found guilty Thursday of nine counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in a scheme between July 2009 and October 2023.

During that time, McKie served as president of the nonprofit Mid-America Crime Free, Inc. The group’s goal was to help train people in the rental housing industry and generally provide anti-crime solutions.

At trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that McKie, a 24-year veteran of KCPD, used funds raised for the nonprofit for personal expenses.

Prosecutors had originally charged McKie in April 2024 with 14 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

McKie faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of the counts. A judge has yet to schedule a sentencing hearing.

