Former KCFD paramedic charged with stealing fentanyl, morphine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A federal grand jury has indicted a former Kansas City, Mo. Firefighter for stealing drugs from an ambulance.
Paramedic Michael Fostich, 36, faces one count of obtaining a controlled substance relating to his theft of fentanyl and morphine, and a second count of tampering with a consumer product.
The indictment alleges Fostich, who worked for the Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department from August 2014 to Dec. 2016, would steal the drugs and then submit false forms to regulators indicating that he had used the drugs on patients.
When regulators reviewed the reports, they found that Fostich’s forms indicated that he was using 39 percent of all the department’s use of fentanyl from Jan. 1 to Dec. 11, 2016. In the same time period, Fostich used 63 percent of the department’s morphine usage.
Court documents also allege that on Dec. 11, 2016, Fostich removed fentanyl from vials in a KCFD narcotics box and replaced it with another solution.
Fostich was arrested Thursday and made his initial court appearance.