Former KU basketball player Lagerald Vick charged with attempted 1st-degree murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Kansas men’s basketball player Lagerald Vick has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with an incident earlier this month in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to court records filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, Memphis police responded around 2 a.m. on July 5 to an area hospital to talk with a man who said he was shot in the back.

The victim told police he had been at a party around 10:50 p.m. on July 4 when he was approached by a man who had a handgun tucked under his arm.

A verbal argument ensued between the victim and the suspect, later identified as Vick. The victim told police he turned to walk away from Vick, but Vick continued to follow him. Vick eventually fired one shot at the victim, striking him in the lower back.

The victim turned around and saw Vick still pointing a gun at him before Vick fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.

Two days after the incident, the victim identified Vick in a lineup as the person who had shot him.

Vick, 29, was booked into the Shelby County, Tennessee, jail on Sunday, July 12. Bond was set at $1.5 million. Vick is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Vick played four seasons at KU between 2015 and 2019.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.