Former Lee's Summit daycare owner pleads guilty Friday in child sex case

A daycare owner&#39;s son is charged with underage sex crimes at the his mother&#39;s Lee&#39;s Summit child-care facility.
Posted at 7:46 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 20:46:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former daycare owner who was told her son sexually abused at least one 5-year-old child and didn't report those allegations pleaded guilty Friday in Jackson County Court.

Emily Hammerly, who owned Little Learners Daycare in Lee's Summit, entered guilty pleas for endangering the welfare of a child and failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse, neglect or death of a child under 18.

A judge sentenced Hammerly to four years probation.

Her probation agreement includes no contact with anyone under 17 who is not her biological child, according to a court record.

Hammerly also can't own, operate or work at a daycare facility or any facility involving supervising children under 17.

Her son, Joseph, is serving a 9-year prison sentence for his guilty pleas to three sexual incidents involving children at the daycare in January and October 2019.

One of the children told a teacher at the daycare Joseph abused her in a bathroom at the daycare.

An earlier plea deal involving Emily Hammerly fell through after parents of the abused children objected to the deal.

