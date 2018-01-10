Former mail carrier gets probation for delivering marijuana

Associated Press
4:18 PM, Jan 10, 2018

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 07: A cannabis plant grows in the Amsterdam Cannabis College, a non profit charitable organisation that gives information on cannabis and hemp use on February 7, 2007 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The city council in Amsterdam has recently voted in favour of introducing a citywide ban on smoking marijuana in public areas. A successful trial ban in the De Baarsjes district of Amsterdam has been declared a success after a reduction in anti social behaviour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Christopher Furlong
2007 Getty Images

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former mail carrier was part of a scheme to deliver marijuana to Johnson County.

Twenty-five-year-old Terrell Dewayne Shears of Overland Park on Tuesday was placed on five years of probation for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say while Johnson delivered mail, he would give addresses to Arizona drug traffickers. The dealers would then mail packages with marijuana to those addresses and Shears would drop them off at an apartment building. He then texted a person he knew only as "John" to pick them up.

Investigators found 40 pounds of marijuana in Shears' postal vehicle when he was arrested.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top