Former Missouri bank executive pleads guilty to embezzling at least $550,000

Mark Lennihan/AP
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 06, 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The former vice president of a Missouri bank pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than a half-million dollars.

Angela Flippin, 51, of Jamestown, entered the guilty plea in federal court in Jefferson City. She could face as many as 33 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Flippin was vice president and chief operating officer of the People's Bank of Moniteau County. Federal prosecutors said that she embezzled at least $550,000 from 2010 to Jan. 30, 2017, but that they suspect she actually took nearly $650,000.

Among other things, an audit found that Flippin received more than $550,000 in improper comp time disbursements and more than $8,000 in improper expense reimbursements, prosecutors said.

