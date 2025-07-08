Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel arrested Monday for alleged DWI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel was arrested Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Pinkel, 73, was arrested around 11:45 p.m. Monday in Camden County, Missouri.

Online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol show Pinkel was transported to the Camden County Jail. He has subsequently been released.

Monday’s DWI arrest is Pinkel’s second. The first was in 2011 .

