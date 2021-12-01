Former nurse at Independence hospital guilty of rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former nurse who worked at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree rape.

A judge convicted Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, 37, of raping a patient in 2019 .

In court documents, the patient said Emmanuel was cleaning her when he proceeded to rape her.

She was on morphine and other narcotics at the time for pain management.

The victim told authorities she told Emmanuel he was hurting her and asked him to stop several times.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 27, 2022.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .