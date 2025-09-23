Former Olathe woman dies in climbing incident in Colorado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe woman, who was the daughter of a former Olathe mayor, died in a climbing incident last weekend in Colorado.

Olivia Copeland died on Saturday while climbing in Idaho Springs, Colorado.

Olivia was the daughter of former long-time Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland.

In a statement Monday night, family members said they were still working to understand the details of the incident.

“Olivia was a vibrant, adventurous, and deeply loved young woman whose light and kindness touched all who knew her,” the family said in a statement. “Our family is still in shock, and we are struggling to comprehend this sudden loss, especially so soon after the unexpected passing of her father, Olathe’s former Mayor Michael Copeland, in 2020.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.