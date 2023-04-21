Former Overland Park police officer charged with rape, sexual battery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A now-former Overland Park police officer is facing rape and sexual battery charges from an incident reported last month.

Omar Diosdado, 35, is facing one county of rape, two counts of sexual battery, one count of criminal restraint and one count of battery in connection to an incident that took place around March 16-17, 2023, in Wyandotte County.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office filed the charges Thursday afternoon, April 20.

Records indicate Diosdado was arrested by Kansas City, Kansas, police and booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on Tuesday, April 18.

Diosdado served in the Overland Park police department since Aug. 2021, graduating from the OPPD police academy in Dec. 2021.

The city of Overland Park and Overland Park Police Department released a statement regarding the charges of Diosdado, saying Diosdado is no longer with the department:

"The City of Overland Park is aware of serious allegations related to an Overland Park Police Department officer’s off-duty conduct. The City has terminated this individual’s employment, and he is no longer a member of the Overland Park Police Department or an employee of the City."

Meg Ralph, Overland Park communications manager

Diosdado remained in custody as of Friday morning on a $250,000 surety bond.

