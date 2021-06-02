Former Park Hill football coach reaches plea deal in sex crimes case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Park Hill High School head football coach Josh Hood will not serve any jail time as part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors.

Last December , Hood was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with five counts of second degree statutory sodomy, and one count each of second-degree statutory rape, attempted second-degree statutory rape and second-degree child molestation.

The crimes took place from Nov. 2003 to Nov. 2004 when Hood was a teacher and coach at Holden High School.

As part of the plea deal, Hood will serve five years on probation, register as a sex offender and give up his teaching license.

If Hood violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to four years in prison.

At the time of the charges, the Park Hill School District told parents that Hill had been placed on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, the district said that because Hood has surrendered his teachers license, his contract with the district is now terminated.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation in April 2020 after the alleged victim came forward.

According to the complaint, the student met with Hood "at multiple locations in Lee's Summit, Missouri, for sexual intercourse and sexual acts."

The sexual relationship began during an encounter in a hot tub at a private residence in Lee's Summit in December 2003, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim also alleged that she met Hood "multiple times for sex" at two Lee's Summit hotels. She also met Hood at his apartment in Lee's Summit for sex, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

After gathering corroborating information, investigators interviewed Hood in August. He admitted to knowing the girl, having her over to his residence and engaging in some sexual contact, according to the probable cause statement.

Hood’s teams have won four conference championships and went 60-32 during the last eight seasons, including a 4-7 record in 2020. He led the Trojans to the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals in 2014 and the Missouri Class 6 semifinals in 2017.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .